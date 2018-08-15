Flights at Schiphol Airport Delayed Following Air Traffic Control Problems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Amsterdam Airport Schiphol said Wednesday there is no incoming or outgoing flight traffic, adding that the matter is being investigated.

"We're currently experiencing a communications shutdown, which means there is no Air Traffic Control at the moment. We don't know what went wrong exactly and we also don't know when the issue will be fixed," the statement issued by the airport says.

At this moment, there is no incoming and outgoing flight traffic at our airport. Air traffic control is investigating this matter. We will keep you updated. Please check your current flight status on our website, our app or check your airline. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) August 15, 2018

According to the Dutch air traffic control, technical problems with communications occurred between pilots and traffic controllers. The agency also noted that further arriving flights weren't admitted to the Dutch airspace at that time.

The Dutch air traffic control further said that it was deploying extra staff to tackle the problem.