Netizens Slam Tourists Taking Selfies Near Westminster London Ramming Site

Photo-taking visitors seemed to be blissfully unaware of the seriousness of Tuesday morning’s terror attack in Westminster that left several people injured and brought back memories of a similar incident last year.

Tourists taking selfies and smiling for the camera outside a police cordon shortly after Tuesday’s terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London caused an angry backlash online against people who “have no consideration for others,” the Daily Mail wrote.

In an equally angry Twitter response, Ben Lewis, chief Europe correspondent for Australian network SBS News, said it was “bizarre” to see a tourist taking a snapshot of her daughter in front of the scene of a tragic accident.

— Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) 14 августа 2018 г.

— Paul Kent (@kentpg) 14 августа 2018 г.

— Dr. John Roberts (@thepsychicdoc) 14 августа 2018 г.

— Norah Bones (@BonesNorah) 14 августа 2018 г.

— C For Coffee 👁❤️☕️ (@StrongCoffee4me) 14 августа 2018 г.

Following the Tuesday morning attack on Westminster when 29-year-old Sudanese immigrant Salih Khater plowed his car into 15 cyclists outside the Houses of Parliament, police cordoned off the area.

— Tom Burrows (@THBurrows) 14 августа 2018 г.

— Jo • CaledonianKitty (@CaledonianKitty) 14 августа 2018 г.

— Laura Silver (@laurafleur) 14 августа 2018 г.

Security measures in the area around the parliamentary headquarters were stepped up after the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when

52-year-old Khalid Masood rammed a rental car onto the sidewalk on Westminster Bridge killing four people and then stabbing an unarmed police officer.

READ MORE: Sudanese Immigrant Deemed to Be Behind Suspected Terror Attack in UK — Reports

According to Downing Street, the number of Islamist terror plots thwarted by police since March 2017 has increased from 12 to 13, with four right-wing plots also stopped over the same period.