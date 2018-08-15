French Official Slams Salvini Over Anti-Migration Stance Amid Genoa Tragedy

On Tuesday, Salvini tweeted that none of the immigrants off Aquarius rescue ship would go to Italy and called it "a positive news on such a sad day."
"While Italy is mourning Genoa and its victims, demagogue Salvini is advancing his political cause… And it has a sour taste. #Aquarius," Castaner wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday that France would take in 60 migrants off Aquarius. Malta allowed the ship to dock in its port after it secured an agreement with several other European states: the migrants on board of the vessel will be taken in by France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.
Salvini has repeatedly stressed that Italy would no longer accommodate undocumented migrants.
