French Official Slams Salvini Over Anti-Migration Stance Amid Genoa Tragedy

French Secretary of State for Parliamentary Relations Christophe Castaner on Wednesday accused Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of promoting his anti-migration stance amid the tragic bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa.

On Tuesday, Salvini tweeted that none of the immigrants off Aquarius rescue ship would go to Italy and called it "a positive news on such a sad day."

"While Italy is mourning Genoa and its victims, demagogue Salvini is advancing his political cause… And it has a sour taste. #Aquarius," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

© AP Photo / Carmelo Imbesi Gibraltar to Strip Migrant Rescue Ship Aquarius of Registration as Italy Refuses to Grant It Port

According to the Italian Interior Ministry, 31 people were killed in the Tuesday collapse of the highway bridge in Genoa. The exact reasons have not been determined yet.

Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday that France would take in 60 migrants off Aquarius. Malta allowed the ship to dock in its port after it secured an agreement with several other European states: the migrants on board of the vessel will be taken in by France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.

© AP Photo / Salvatore Cavalli Madrid Suggests Aquarius Ship With Migrants Should Opt for Closer Port – Source

In June, this ship found itself at the heart of the controversy after Italy and Malta turned down its requests for docking. Aquarius was then eventually allowed to disembark in Spain.

Salvini has repeatedly stressed that Italy would no longer accommodate undocumented migrants.