French TV Admits Mistake in Story About Putin 'Hunting Tiger'

In the program aired on France 2 on August 10, journalist Valerie Astruc showed a picture of Putin stroking a sleeping tiger, saying that the Russian leader was "hunting a tiger in Siberia."
However, the photo was taken in August 2008 during Putin's visit to the Ussurisky nature reserve. Putin was then serving as prime minister.
The story triggered a debate among French Facebook users, who cast doubt on the accuracy of information provided by the broadcaster.
On August 12, an article titled "No, Putin does not hunt a tiger during his holidays" was published on the French Liberation newspaper's CheckNews.fr website.
All comments
Show new comments (0)