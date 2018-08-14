UK Counterterrorism Police Conducting Searches After Westminster Incident

"Counterterrorism officers are carrying out searches at three addresses in the Midlands as part of their ongoing investigation into a collision in Westminster this morning," the press release read.
A Ford Fiesta collided with several cyclists and pedestrians earlier on Tuesday before crashing at high speed into a security fence outside the Houses of Parliament. Three people were injured in the incident, police said.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her support for those injured and thanked the emergency services "for their immediate and courageous response."
