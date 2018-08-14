Register
18:20 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018

    Terror Suspect in Westminster Car Crash 'Not Cooperating' With Police

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    A man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses is "not cooperating with officers," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement to journalists in London following a car crash in Westminster.

    The man is in police custody in south London after the car he was driving plowed through a group of cyclists and pedestrians before smashing into security barriers guarding access to the Houses of Parliament at 07:37 BST in Westminster.

    The silver Ford Fiesta crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament leaving one woman in hospital with what's been described by Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu as "serious but thankfully not life threatening injuries."

    "The man, who is in his late 20's, was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses and has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement, "he hasn't been formally identified, he is not co-operating," he added.

    Footage taken by Euronews journalist Vincent McAviney emerged on social media of the moment the suspect was arrested by armed officers already in the area.

    "Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating is as a terrorism incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.

    Scotland Yard is still trying to establish his identity and motivation for crashing into a security barrier in Westminster.

    Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu also thanked the public for "their patience and understanding" while the area around Westminster remained a crime scene.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted "My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response."

    Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn tweeted "My thoughts are with those injured outside Parliament this morning in what is being treated as a terrorist incident."

    "All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city," London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.

    An emergency government Cobra meeting is being chaired by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May following the crash.

    READ MORE: Terror Related Incident in Central London — What We Know So Far

    Related:

    Car Used in Westminster Bridge Attack Registered in Essex
    Tags:
    Houses of Parliament, counter-terrorism, terrorism, Westminster, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse