WATCH Aftermath of Genoa Bridge Collapse Captured From a Bird's Eye View

The video of the elevated road collapse's aftermath has been uploaded on Twitter, showing parts of the bridge lying in ruins on the ground. The bridge, considered to be a major link between the Italian Riviera and France's southern coast collapsed over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.
According to an eyewitness speaking to the media outlet Sky Italia, "eight or nine" vehicles were on the bridge at the moment of the collapse, adding that the incident was an "apocalyptic scene."
— Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) 14 августа 2018 г.
— Tgr Rai Liguria (@TgrLiguria) 14 августа 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)