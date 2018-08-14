WATCH Aftermath of Genoa Bridge Collapse Captured From a Bird's Eye View

A motorway bridge over the northern Italian city crumbled on Tuesday during torrential rains, leading to the deaths of at least 11 people and injuries of at least seven people, including children, despite earlier claims of dozens of people being injured. The incident has been deemed by Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli as "an immense tragedy."

The video of the elevated road collapse's aftermath has been uploaded on Twitter, showing parts of the bridge lying in ruins on the ground. The bridge, considered to be a major link between the Italian Riviera and France's southern coast collapsed over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.

According to an eyewitness speaking to the media outlet Sky Italia, "eight or nine" vehicles were on the bridge at the moment of the collapse, adding that the incident was an "apocalyptic scene."

