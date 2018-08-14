Truck Driver Survives Bridge Crash in Italy by Sheer Miracle (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A truck driver survived the crash of a cable-stayed motorway bridge by miracle as his car stopped mere meters before the chasm. The photo of the truck was published on Twitter. Twitterians are actively sharing photos and videos of the incident.
De chauffeur van deze vrachtwagen heeft een engeltje op de schouder 😳 #Genova #PonteMorandi 😢 pic.twitter.com/POsRiJ9ab8— Mir (@Soulabration) August 14, 2018
#Breaking #Italy— Mr. Revinsky (@MrKyruer) August 14, 2018
Pretty impressive footage of the collapsed suspension bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova, Italy.
A truck stopped few metres before falling down. pic.twitter.com/TY9cg8PSAB
Quando dieci metri/tre secondi/una leggera maggiore pressione sull'acceleratore/un sorpasso di troppo/del traffico in più o in meno, possono salvarti la vita. Già, la vita. Vengono i brividi. #Genova #PonteMorandi pic.twitter.com/W6MggR6lLc— Piero Emmolo (@pierfed) August 14, 2018
