9 Islamist Radicals Seeking to Reach Italy by Boat Detained in Tunisia - Salvini

"Tunisian authorities have stopped nine Islamist extremists who were planning to reach Italy on a rubber boat. In response to those who say that ‘Terrorists do not arrive on boats,’" Salvini wrote on Twitter.
He added that it was the state’s duty to control and protect its borders.
According to the AGI news agency, those detained were part of a 15-strong group, which was detained in the north of the country by the Tunisian coast guard and a counterterrorism unit. Nine of them, who are from 21 to 39 years old, were sent to police for questioning.
