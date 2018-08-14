Italian Police Publishes Shocking Footage of Bridge Collapse, Aftermath in Genoa

Collapse of a motorway bridge in the northern Italian city of Genoa has claimed lives of "dozens" of people, Genoa's ambulance service director said.

A motorway bridge has collapsed in northern Italian city of Genoa, local media reported on Tuesday. Several cars could have fallen down.

READ MORE: Motorway Bridge Collapses in Northern Italy, Dozens Dead (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"The scale is epochal. There are dozens of dead among those who fell from the bridge or got trapped under the rubble," Francesco Bermano, Genoa's ambulance service director said, as quoted by the Adnkronors news agency.

Italian police have published a shoking video of the bridge collapse.

Ambulances and rescuers arrived at the scene:

Ambulances gathering at the site of the collapsed suspension bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova, Italy. Several deaths are expected.

pic.twitter.com/GU15FmrbKQ — ✿ṡ︎erenẹ︎ (@MythSerene) August 14, 2018

READ MORE: Truck Driver Survives Bridge Crash in Italy by Sheer Miracle (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Internet users publish photos and videos of the aftermath on Twitter: