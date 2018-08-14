Terror Related Incident in Central London - What We Know So Far

A car crash in Westminster which left three people injured is being investigated by London's counter terrorism officers.
Here's what we know so far:
- Around 07:30 BST a silver car driven by a man in his 20's crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster and into morning commuters and pedestrians.
- One woman remains in hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition.
- One man has been discharged from hospital.
- One man was treated at the scene for his injuries.
- A man has been arrested in London on suspicion of terror offences.
- The suspect is in custody in a south London police station.
- No other weapons have been found.
- Parliament Square and Westminster remain shut off to the public.
- Police need to establish his identity and motivation
- The suspect is not currently cooperating with counter terrorism officers.
- The British government's Cobra emergency committee is meeting at 14:00 BST
