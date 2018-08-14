Register
10:50 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A picture shows a uritrottoir public urinal on August 13, 2018, on the banks of the river Seine in Paris

    'A Little Bit in the Open': Paris' Eco-Friendly Urinals Spark Sniggers, Seething

    © AFP 2018 / Thomas SAMSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Street peeing, a well-known blight on Paris, particularly around train stations, is hopefully about to get a little more civilized as well as eco-friendly.

    Paris's has taken its penchant for urban urinals to a new ecological height with the introduction of a new dry and allegedly odorless version known as the "urinoirs."

    However, the bright-red eco-friendly but completely exposed receptacles disguised as flower-boxes and cropping up in some of the Paris’ more glamorous quarters in a bid to reduce peeing on the streets, appear to have mainly provoked ribbing and ridicule and, among some local residents, even rage, The Guardian wrote.

    Maggots
    © Flickr/ Cory Doctorow
    Sweden Unveils World's Most Repulsive (Yet Eco-Friendly) Waste Disposal Method
    One such urinal, set up just a stone’s throw from Notre Dame Cathedral and overlooking passing tourist boats, has been singled out for criticism with furious residents calling for the urinals to be removed altogether and planning to submit a petition.

    “There’s no need to put something so immodest and ugly in such an historic spot,” said Paola Pellizzari, 68, owner of a Venetian art store. She feared the urinal, installed about 20 meters from a primary school, “incites exhibitionism.”

    “It's a little weird… but if you need to go it's better than to going on the street," admitted Jonathan, a tourist from New York who examined the rectangular receptacle, which offers little or no privacy to those looking for roadside relief.

    "It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine.

    The “urinoir” is a box with an opening in the front and a floral display on top containing straw which reduces odor, eliminates the need for the urinal to be connected to the sewer and transforms into compost for use in parks and gardens.

    Paris authorities have rolled out four of the urinals in spots where public peeing has been a problem, and a fifth is planned.

    The local mayor, Ariel Weil, argues that the urinals are needed.

    READ MORE: Chinese City Offers Rewards to Senior Residents Choosing Eco-Friendly Funeral

    "If we don't do anything, then men are just going to pee in the streets," he said.

    "If it is really bothering people, we will find another location," he added.

    Related:

    Chinese City Offers Rewards to Senior Residents Choosing Eco-Friendly Funeral
    Sweden Unveils World's Most Repulsive (Yet Eco-Friendly) Waste Disposal Method
    Tags:
    protests, disposed, introduction, eco-friendly urinals, Ariel Weil, Paola Pellizzari, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse