'A Little Bit in the Open': Paris' Eco-Friendly Urinals Spark Sniggers, Seething

Street peeing, a well-known blight on Paris, particularly around train stations, is hopefully about to get a little more civilized as well as eco-friendly.

Paris's has taken its penchant for urban urinals to a new ecological height with the introduction of a new dry and allegedly odorless version known as the "urinoirs."

However, the bright-red eco-friendly but completely exposed receptacles disguised as flower-boxes and cropping up in some of the Paris’ more glamorous quarters in a bid to reduce peeing on the streets, appear to have mainly provoked ribbing and ridicule and, among some local residents, even rage, The Guardian wrote.

One such urinal, set up just a stone’s throw from Notre Dame Cathedral and overlooking passing tourist boats, has been singled out for criticism with furious residents calling for the urinals to be removed altogether and planning to submit a petition.

“There’s no need to put something so immodest and ugly in such an historic spot,” said Paola Pellizzari, 68, owner of a Venetian art store. She feared the urinal, installed about 20 meters from a primary school, “incites exhibitionism.”

“It's a little weird… but if you need to go it's better than to going on the street," admitted Jonathan, a tourist from New York who examined the rectangular receptacle, which offers little or no privacy to those looking for roadside relief.

"It's a little bit in the open, some people might be uncomfortable," he said as several boats packed with tourists floated past along the Seine.

The “urinoir” is a box with an opening in the front and a floral display on top containing straw which reduces odor, eliminates the need for the urinal to be connected to the sewer and transforms into compost for use in parks and gardens.

Paris authorities have rolled out four of the urinals in spots where public peeing has been a problem, and a fifth is planned.

The local mayor, Ariel Weil, argues that the urinals are needed.

"If we don't do anything, then men are just going to pee in the streets," he said.

"If it is really bothering people, we will find another location," he added.