UK Police Arrest Driver of Car That Smashed Into Barriers Outside Parliament

The incident reportedly occurred at 7.45 am local time during the morning rush hour.

Social media users reported on Tuesday morning that an alleged car crash occurred near the British parliament, with a car ramming into the security barriers. Police cars were seen driving toward the parliament building.

According to the Mirror, armed police have surrounded the vehicle after it rammed into the barriers near the Palace of Westminster and pulled the driver out. The man was reportedly arrested.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) 14 августа 2018 г.

The reasons for the incident are unclear so far.

