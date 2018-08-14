Gibraltar to Strip Migrant Rescue Ship Aquarius of Registration

Italy demands that Britain take in the 141 migrants currently on board a Gibraltar-flagged rescue ship amid a current diplomatic spat over which country should accommodate the North African refugees seeking asylum in Europe.

On August 6, the Gibraltar Maritime Administration said it would strip the migrant rescue vessel Aquarius of its Gibraltar registration, SkyNews reported.

The Gibraltar authorities explained their decision by the fact that the Aquarius was registered as a "survey vessel" but was being used for search and rescue work.

© AP Photo / Salvatore Cavalli Madrid Suggests Aquarius Ship With Migrants Should Opt for Closer Port – Source

After the registration has been officially revoked on August 20, the vessel will revert to Germany who is its legitimate owner.

The news came after tally’s transport minister Danilo Toninelli demanded that Britain take in the 141 migrants the Aquarius had earlier rescued in the Mediterranean because boat flew under the flag of Gibraltar, which is a British territory, and, therefore, the UK was responsible for the migrants.

The Aquarius, with the rescued migrants on board, half of whom are minors and one-third are female, is currently in international waters between Italy and Malta waiting for a country to grant them a port.

SOS Mediterranee, a French-German charity which lease and operate the Aquarius with Medicines Sans Frontiers, reacted angrily overnight at the Gibraltar government's decision.

This latest diplomatic standoff comes less than two months after another incident involving the Aquarius in June when Italy refused the vessel a port of disembarkation.

Spain then allowed the Aquarius could dock in Valencia, but it now says that the Aquarius should refrain from docking in Spain’s ports as they are far away from the current location of the ship, a source in the government told Sputnik on Monday.

Italy and Spain are the main entry points for migrants arriving in Europe.

The Italian government has recently been closing its ports to boats which rescue migrants traveling from Africa to Europe by sea, resulting in an over 80 percent decrease in the number of migrants who have reached Italian shores since June.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 60,000 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea in 2018, while 1,524 were dead or missing.