04:23 GMT +314 August 2018
    The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn listens to a speech on the first day of the Labour Party conference, in Liverpool, Britain September 25, 2016.

    Corbyn Fires Back at Netanyahu's Criticism, Slams Israeli Nation State Law

    UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned Israel's recently adopted nation state law after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the UK politician over his criticism of Israel and alleged honoring of 1972 Munich terrorists.

    On Monday, Netanyahu lambasted Corbyn over allegedly laying a wreath on the grave of a terrorist responsible for 1972 Munich Olympics tragedy and, in a separate incident, drawing parallels between Israel and the Nazis. These actions deserved "unequivocal condemnation from everyone – left, right and everything in between," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

    "Israeli PM @Netanyahu's claims about my actions and words are false. What deserves unequivocal condemnation is the killing of over 160 Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Israeli forces since March, including dozens of children… The nation state law sponsored by @Netanyahu's government discriminates against Israel's Palestinian minority," Corbyn wrote in response.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. File photo
    UK Home Secretary Hints Corbyn Should Quit Over Alleged Tribute to Terrorists
    Earlier this month, photographs emerged of Corbyn at a cemetery in Tunisia in 2014 with a wreath, standing next to the graves of people linked to the 1972 killing of Israeli athletes. The press service of the Labour Party clarified on Monday that Corbyn was visiting the cemetery to commemorate victims of Israeli bombing of a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) headquarters.

    In 2013, the Labour leader reportedly said in a speech at the Palestinian Return Centre that the Palestinians in the West Bank were living in conditions similar to those that many experienced during the WWII occupation.

    The law that Corbyn was referring to in a tweet was adopted by the Israeli Knesset in July. It describes Israel as the nation state for the Jewish people.

    The law drew criticism from the Palestinian minority and led the European Union to express concern. The United States reportedly asked for clarifications to ensure that the law would not affect the minorities' rights.

