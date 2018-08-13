Dozens Injured as Platform Collapses at Music Festival in Vigo, Spain (PHOTOS)

MADRID (Sputnik) - As many as 377 people were injured after a section of wooden platform collapsed at a music festival in the city of Vigo in Spain's northwest autonomous community of Galicia, the local government said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday during a concern as part of O Marisquino three-day culture and sports event in Vigo. According to the local authorities, seven of those injured remained in hospital.

Hundreds injured after wooden platform collapses at Spanish festival. Local media reports in Spain say more than 300 people have been injured after a wooden platform collapsed during a music festival in the city of Vigo

​According to Vigo's mayor Abel Caballero, the platform collapsed just before midnight and was 30 metres long and 10 metres wide. Caballero said local and national police and civil guard were active on the scene.

People attending the concert said the crowd was enjoying the concert when they heard the broadwalk breaking.

"Pier Collapse at Spain's Vigo Music Festival Injures More Than 300" by RAPHAEL MINDER via NYT

