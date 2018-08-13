Turkey to Seek Legal Action Against Fake News Platforms as Lira Drops - Reports

Turkey’s Capital Markets Board has warned that persons spreading "erroneous and fabricated news and statements" and those who "seek to affect the prices and valuations of capital market vehicles or investors’ decisions through their statements, reports, news stories and analysis" will be fined and given prison sentences of anywhere between two and five years, according to The Financial Times.
READ MORE: Erdogan Calls Lira's Collapse 'Currency Plot' Amid Spat With Washington
These measures are prescribed by the existing law governing capital markets in Turkey.
Earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported that the chief Istanbul prosecutor had opened an investigation into individuals involved in actions meant to undermine confidence in the national economy.
The news comes as Turkey's national currency lost almost 20 percent of its value since Friday, when US President Donald Trump authorized a 20 and 50 percent tariff hike on imported Turkish aluminum and steel, respectively.
The US-Turkish relationship has become strained over the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey on suspicion of his ties to a terrorist group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)