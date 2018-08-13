Greek Authorities Order Mass Evacuations as Fires Rage on Evia Island (PHOTOS)

Kostas Bakoyannis, the Governor of Central Greece Region, has declared a state of emergency on the island of Evia because of strong forest fires.

According to him, at the moment local authorities are helping extinguishing the fire.

The main fires are near the village of Kondodespoti; its residents have been evacuated. Also, residents of the neighboring village of Stavros have left their homes.

Sunset over the smoke from Evia island fire

Fire forces evacuations on Greek island of Evia

186 people and more than 70 units of equipment, including five helicopters and six aircrafts are involved in the elimination of wildfires.

Strong wind and dry hot weather have made the fire spread further. Because of the complicated situation,a Crisis Management Council was convened.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll from forest fires in Greece had increased to 94 people.

Wildfires broke out in Greece on July 23. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assumed political responsibility for fires in the south-eastern part of the country — Attica.