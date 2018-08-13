Over 10,000 People Gather at Anti-Government Rally in Romania - Reports

According to the Agerpres news agency, the protesters gathered at the Victory square in Bucharest carrying the national flags of Romania, the United States, NATO, the United Kingdom and Canada as they call for closer ties with the West.
Nationwide protests in Romania were sparked by unpopular tax, pension and social security reforms, as well as accusations of corruption against the ruling Social Democrats (PSD). Romania, a member of the European Union, has long been suffering from low level of income among population and underdevelopment in comparison with most countries in the bloc.
