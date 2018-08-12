French Police Searching For Driver Who Rammed Mosque (PHOTO)

According to reports, French police are searching for a driver who rammed his car through the doors of a mosque in northern France.

The incident occurred at midnight, no one was injured.

"The car broke through the doors of the Al Wifaq mosque," a police source said.

The police investigation into the incident, which at this stage does not appear to have any racist motives, was launched under the leadership of the prosecutor's office, according to an official in the local prefecture.

⚡🇫🇷FLASH — Le conducteur d'une voiture a volontairement foncé dans les portes d'une mosquée hier soir à #MonsEnBaroeul près de Lille. Pas de blessé. L'auteur est recherché. Il a été identifié. Ses motivations ne sont pas connues pour l'instant. (France 3 — 📷@Ali_Loup) pic.twitter.com/STBliTNAE4 — Brèves de presse (@Brevesdepresse) 12 августа 2018 г.​

The situation in France has been unstable in the wake of numerous incidents and a state of emergency that was introduced following the 2015 Paris terror attacks and subsequent anti-terror legislation.