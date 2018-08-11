Over 5,000 Romanians Gather for New Anti-Government Demo in Bucharest - Reports

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - More than 5,000 Romanians staged on Saturday a new anti-government protest in the center of the Romanian capital, the Agerpres news agency reported.

According to the media, the protesters gathered at the Victory square in Bucharest carrying the national flags of Romania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Canada, Belgium and Spain.

Saturday's rally follows a mass protest on Friday, which was marred by outbreaks of violence as the police widely used water cannons and sprayed tear gas into the crowd. Over 400 people were injured in the protest and 70 were hospitalized, including 11 police officers.

The nationwide protests were sparked by unpopular tax, pension and social security reforms, as well as and calls for closer ties with the European Union and NATO.

The protesters called for the dissolution of the parliament, a snap election and an establishment of a unicameral parliament with 300 senators.

