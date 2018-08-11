Hague City Official Commits Suicide After Muslim Gang-Rape Attack – Reports

Hours before her death, the Dutch MP posted a video on her Facebook page, sharing a terrible case that happened to her, saying that it had occurred because some people wanted "to keep her mouth shut in the city council of The Hague."

Willie Dille, a 53-year-old who represented the right-wing Party for Freedom in the Parliament from 2010 to 2012 and later became a city councilor at The Hague, committed suicide on Wednesday, Dutch News reported. Hours prior to her death, she posted a video, claiming that a year ago she was raped by a group of Muslims. According to her, Parliament member Arnoud van Doorn had ordered the attack.

"I just want the world to know the truth. On 15th March 2017, I was kidnapped, raped and abused by a group of Muslims because they wanted to keep my mouth shut in the city council of The Hague," Dille said in the video.

Here you see a picture of Willie Dille, member of the municipal council of The Hague. Yesterday she commited suicide after revealing a video, in which she claimed to have been gang raped by muslim men for political reasons. May you rest in peace Willie Dille. #Dille #denhaag pic.twitter.com/wavWBNuoum — Grotius🇳🇱 (@Grotius27) August 9, 2018

In the footage, Dille looks pale and totally suppressed by the terrible attack. As she explained, the rapists told her to keep quiet in the council debating chamber and threatened her. At the end of the video, she announced her resignation from the city council.

"After they were done they said: Do you respect Muhammad, do you respect Allah, do you respect Arnoud?" she said in the video.

Shortly after the publication, the video was removed. However, it was later reposted by some social media users.

According to the police, as quoted by Dutch News, the MP had never filed a formal complaint about the alleged attack.

"We offered her help and said we need a formal complaint and concrete evidence to start an investigation. But she did not make a formal complaint and we did not get any concrete information to enable us to launch an inquiry," police spokesperson Hilde Vijverberg stated, cited by Dutch News.

Speaking about the tragedy, local PVV leader Karen Gerbrands told the media outlet that she "could no longer bear what had happened to her and the reactions she had had."