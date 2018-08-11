Register
20:28 GMT +311 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Europe Needs Fair System of Migrant Relocation – Merkel

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Spain is the first European country to seal a deal with Germany on sending back previously registered migrants. According to the Spanish government, Madrid and Berlin have a "common approach" towards migration.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised Germany's most recent migration deal with Spain, describing it as "positive," adding that Berlin was mulling over instating the same agreement with Greece.

    In addition, she recalled that similar agreements were reached with Libya and Turkey, and she stated that the EU should now strengthen its ties with migrant transit countries like Morocco and Tunisia.

    READ MORE: EU to Give Additional $6.8Mln to Bosnia to Tackle Migration — EU Commission

    She went on to elaborate on the EU's current approach to tackling the migration crisis in Europe.

    "The Dublin system needs to be improved. In theory, migrants who initially arrived in Spain cannot come to Germany. But this does not correspond to reality. All the European countries should jointly develop a fair system and organize in the first place the return of those who are not eligible to remain on European soil," Merkel told a press conference after her meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

    Merkel stressed that "each country has certain expectations, and the EU should work together on the issue of returning migrants."

    "Those who are entitled to stay should be fairly distributed among the EU countries. So far we have not found a solution. But we are sure that we need a fair distribution system," the German chancellor pointed out.

    She called the migration crisis in Europe "a common challenge for all," adding that it "cannot be linked to the geographical position of a country." "This is not a problem for one, two or three countries, since we all benefit from freedom of movement in the EU. Everyone should take responsibility and work to find a solution," Merkel said.

    Farm workers harvest cabbages at a farm in Eikenhof, near Johannesburg, South Africa May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    German Minister Calls to Open EU Market to African Goods to Stem Migration
    Earlier this week, Germany and Spain reached an agreement concerning the return of migrants, who were originally registered in Spain but went on to reach Germany, within 48 hours of their arrival at the German border.

    This year, over 24,000 migrants have so far been registered in Spain, which amounts to the total number of arrivals in 2017. The county's prime minister has been severely criticized for allegedly encouraging migrants to come to Spain, whereas Italy, for example, stands for stricter border controls. 

    European countries have been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa. These migrants have been trying to reach EU countries through various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.

    Related:

    EU to Give Additional $6.8Mln to Bosnia to Tackle Migration - EU Commission
    IOM Strive to Return Nearly 11,000 Migrants to Home Countries in January-July
    Police Detain Migrant Involved in Attack on US Tourist in Barcelona
    Twitter Slams Trump Over 'Chain Migration' as Melania's Parents Get Citizenship
    New Bill Would Fund US-Mexico Wall By Fining Countries Per Undocumented Migrant
    Tags:
    migration, Angela Merkel, Germany, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse