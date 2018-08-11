Slovakian Woman Arrested for Harassing Neighbors by Playing Opera for 16 Years

The woman, who made the lives of her neighbors unbearable, remains in custody and could face up to three years in prison, according to local media.

The police have arrested a Slovakian woman, whom neighbors accuse of harassment since she had listened to the same aria from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" for 16 years in the Slovakian city of Sturovo, the news portal Parameter.sk reported.

READ MORE: Playful Pooch Steals the Show at Chinese Opera

© AFP 2018 / YURI KADOBNOV / AFP UK Rejected Russian Bolshoi Theater Opera Singer's Visa Applications Twice

According to local media, this was initially how the woman tried to silence the loud barking of a neighbor's dog. However, she continued to play the tune every day for 16 years.

The media cited enraged neighbors who complained that the constant music made it impossible to live in the neighborhood.

La Traviata, translated as "a fallen woman," is an opera by Giuseppe Verdi, which tells the story of a courtesan in Paris. The woman played the version starring Spanish tenor Placido Domingo.