Romanian President Calls for Investigation of Police Actions During Protests

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday demanded that the country's attorney general, Augustin Lazar, investigate the actions of the Gendarmerie at the anti-government protest in Bucharest, the press service of the president said.

"Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on August 11 demanded that Romania's Attorney General Augustin Lazar urgently look into the situation and determine what methods the police used to restore public order at the protest which took place in the Victory Square in Bucharest on Friday," the statement of the press service said.

Iohannis stressed that the identity and the degree of culpability of those who participated in the unrest should be determined.

Earlier in the day, the Gendarmerie said over 30 people were detained at the Friday protest, which was marred by outbreaks of violence. The police widely used tear gas and water cannons. According to media reports, the tear gas was at times used randomly against peaceful protesters as well as violent ones. The Romanian president has already denounced the actions of the police, calling them too harsh.

Over 400 people were injured in the protest, 70 were hospitalized, including 11 police officers.

The protesters called for the dissolution of the parliament, a snap election and an establishment of a unicameral parliament with 300 senators.