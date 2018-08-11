Crows Will Be Trained to Pick Up Litter in French Park

Six crows have been trained to pick up trash and will be put to work next week at the Puy du Fou historical theme park in France, the facility's director, Nicolas de Villiers, told AFP on Friday.
"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean," but also to demonstrate that "nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment," the manager explained.
The director pointed out that the crows would be rewarded with bird food every time they bring cigarette butts and other pieces of rubbish to a small box.
