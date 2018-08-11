Russia Slams UK Defence Secretary Over ‘Belligerent’ Anti-Russia Rhetoric

Earlier in the week, Williamson, in his address at the Atlantic Council, accused Moscow of aggression, cyberattacks and the political sabotage.
The embassy expressed regret over the UK stance and noted that such claims undermine constructive relations between the European states and are part of the Conservative party’s campaign against Russia.
Russian-UK relations worsened after the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury.
