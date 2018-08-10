Over 100 People Injured in Clashes During Mass Protests in Romania – Reports

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The attendants of the anti-government rally in the Romanian capital attempted to storm fences and got into clashes with police on Friday, with about people 100 injured as a result, Agerpres news agency reported.

A total of 105 people received treatment at the scene and two of them were hospitalized, while three servicemen were injured, the Agerpress news agency reported.

Over 10,000 people have attended the demonstration, authorized for the participation of up to 1 million people, according to the agency. The following unrest at the event, the Federation of Romanians Abroad, the rally’s initial organizer, refused to take responsibility for the gathering.

​Protesters demand the dissolution of parliament, snap elections, a technocratic government, judicial independence, the creation of a 300-seat unilateral parliament which would include 100 representatives of the Romanian diaspora abroad, according to the rally’s Facebook page.

​The rally’s participants also express dissatisfaction with the tax system, pension reform, social care, and call for the more effective development of the economy, agriculture and entrepreneurship. People also voice support for democratic values and e-voting, as well as the partnership with the European Union and NATO.