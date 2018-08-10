UK Chancellor Urges EU to Accept PM May's 'Fair & Sensible' Brexit Plan

With just eight months until Britain formally withdraws from the EU, UK negotiators are tirelessly working to secure a favorable Brexit deal to prevent the UK crashing out of the trading bloc without a bespoke trade arrangement in place.

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond has urged Brussels to accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit blueprint, which was presented at Chequers last month.

READ MORE: Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail – Poll

Hammond described the prime minister’s plan as “fair and sensible,” insisting that it offers a “pragmatic” solution to break the current deadlock in negotiations.

“Getting a deal with the European Union that allows our businesses to continue accessing the European market is clearly in our best interest. I believe that the Chequers white paper represents the best way forward,” Chancellor Hammond told Sky News on Friday.

He outlined that such an arrangement would still allow Britain to reassume control of its borders, while putting an end to the hefty membership EU payments and allowing Britain to negotiate free trade deals with other global trading partners.

Although the chancellor and the remainder of the cabinet have thrown their weight behind May’s Chequers plan, two senior cabinet ministers – then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis – resigned in July, as they believe the PM’s Brexit strategy is fundamentally flawed.

Several Tory backbenchers, including outspoken Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, remain staunchly opposed to May’s customs union partnership arrangement with the EU, which has been slammed by critics as a betrayal of the 2016 referendum, which saw just over half of votes cast in favor of leaving the EU.

READ MORE: UK Cabinet Resignations Add to Brexit Uncertainty & Concern – Tandem Bank COO