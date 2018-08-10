German Tour De France Winner Arrested for Assaulting Prostitute in Luxury Hotel

Tour de France-winning German cyclist Jan Ullrich has been detained for allegedly assaulting a prostitute in the city of Frankfurt, according to the AFP news agency.
It cited a police spokesperson as saying that Ulrich was currently in "police custody" and that he was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs" at the moment of committing the misdeed.
During the incident, which occurred in a luxury Frankfurt hotel, Ulrich verbally abused an "escort lady" and "physically attacked and injured her," according to the spokesperson.
Earlier, Ulrich told the German magazine Bild that he had broken up with his wife and that he had been in "deep despair" since then. He admitted having problems pertaining to drugs and alcohol, adding that he is currently receiving therapy.
