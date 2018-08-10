German Tour De France Winner Arrested for Assaulting Prostitute in Luxury Hotel

Jan Ullrich managed to prevail in the Tour de France in 1997 and he remains the only German cyclist to win the title. Additionally, he snatched gold in the road race and silver in the time trial at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Tour de France-winning German cyclist Jan Ullrich has been detained for allegedly assaulting a prostitute in the city of Frankfurt, according to the AFP news agency.

It cited a police spokesperson as saying that Ulrich was currently in "police custody" and that he was "under the influence of alcohol and drugs" at the moment of committing the misdeed.

During the incident, which occurred in a luxury Frankfurt hotel, Ulrich verbally abused an "escort lady" and "physically attacked and injured her," according to the spokesperson.

The incident came a week after Ulrich was arrested in Majorca after reportedly jumping over his neighbor's fence and making threats, in what he explained was just an attempt to talk to the neighbor who proved to be German actor and director Til Schweiger.

Earlier, Ulrich told the German magazine Bild that he had broken up with his wife and that he had been in "deep despair" since then. He admitted having problems pertaining to drugs and alcohol, adding that he is currently receiving therapy.