Woman, Car Plunge Into Reservoir After Husband Steps Out for Photo (VIDEO 18+)

The horrific incident happened on Wednesday in Alarcon in Spain's Cuenca province. A witness named Jesus Huerta was filming the reservoir when he heard a shout and a loud crashing noise. His camera captured a white Land Rover Discovery sliding off the road out of control. It gained speed, rolling and crashing into the cliff. After that it was sent into the air, rolling once more before landing into a reservoir. Later the video was posted on Vimeo and Liveleaks and became viral.

The police discovered the victim’s body only later on Wednesday and managed to retrieve the vehicle by Thursday afternoon. The official reports didn’t mention any names but stated that a body belonging to a Spanish woman from the northeast region of Catalonia had been identified. Her husband has been identified as the one who called the emergency services. According to the police, he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and put in a local hotel waiting for Civil Guard investigators to interrogate him.

Alarcon mayor Pedro Parraga told reporters: ”There’s a wonderful view at that spot. The husband got out to take a photo and thought she had got out of the vehicle as well but she stayed inside the car,” adding that the husband realized that the woman was still in the car only when it was too late. A spokesman for the local Civil Guard said that they were working with a local court and were not in a position to confirm anything but the discovery of the body on Wednesday. The court officials also have not provided comment.

The opinions expressed in the comments section of a LiveLeak video depicting the incident are divided on whether the husband should be blamed for the crash. Some of them believe that the victim had been murdered, as such car accidents can be easily manipulated with a turn of a handbrake. Others trust that the law enforcement officers will rule out the case. Also, commentators noticed that the chances that a "random guy was taking [a] random video at exactly the right random time to capture this random crash" was rather odd.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities