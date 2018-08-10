German Businesses Urge EU, Berlin to Defend Against US Anti-Russian Sanctions

"All attempts to apply US extraterritorial sanctions violate our democratic sovereign rights, that is why we should decisively defend ourselves against such attempts no matter what countries these measures target," Wolfgang Buchele, the OAOEV chair, said, as cited by the organization.
Buchele expressed hope that the European Union and Germany, in particular, would stand by its position that US sanctions toward non-US enterprises contradicted international law.
Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in Skripal's poisoning. Moscow has pointed to the lack of evidence and said the UK authorities refuse to cooperate with Russia in probing the Salisbury incident as per international law.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Washington's justifying new sanctions by the Salisbury incident was unacceptable and illegitimate. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pledged that Russia would retaliate with similar measures.
