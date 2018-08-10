Thought Crimes: UK Could Send ex-Foreign Sec. to Diversity Training - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson could be sent to diversity training courses over his recent comments about women wearing burqas, local media reported Friday.

In his Sunday article for The Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said that face veils were oppressive and ridiculous, comparing women wearing them to "bank robbers" and "letterboxes."

Johnson's remarks prompted criticism from UK officials, including Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis, who urged Johnson to apologize, and Prime Minister Theresa May, who said that the words used by Johnson were offensive. Johnson refused to apologize for his remarks.

The ex-minister will not face harsh sanctions from his Conservative Party, according to The Telegraph.

The Tories have recently faced multiple accusations of Islamophobia. In June, Baroness Warsi, the former co-chair of the party, former minister of state for faith and communities, and the first female Muslim to sit in the UK cabinet, said that anti-Islam views were widespread within the party's ranks while the Tory leadership ignored the issue.