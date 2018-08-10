Register
13:23 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Lofven attends a press conference at Rosenbad, the Swedish government headquarters, in Stockholm on July 27, 2017

    Documentary on Swedish Social Democrats' Nazi Past Stirs Controversy

    © AFP 2018 / Erik SIMANDER / TT News Agency
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new documentary shedding light on the darkest secrets of the Social Democrats, Sweden's largest party, that has dominated the country's politics for the most part of the 20th century and still continues at the nation's helm, presents it with insurmountable difficulties ahead of the upcoming general election, experts suggest.

    The right-wing Sweden Democrats, whom Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven previously accused of being a "Nazi, racist party" have given Social Democrats leader a taste of his own medicine by releasing a documentary about the party's Nazi past.

    Aptly titled "One People, One Party," in a nod to one of the Nazi regimes best-known slogans, the film claims to tell the story of the Social Democrats "as it has been never been told before." In the film, which is replete with images of marching soldiers and swastikas, the authors dwell on such issues as state-sponsored anti-Semitism, forced sterilization and white supremacy, all of which doesn't sit well with Sweden's current image. Sweden carried out tens of thousands compulsory sterilizations on eugenic, medical and social grounds starting in 1906 and lasting until 1975, largely coinciding with the Social Democrats' rule.

    READ MORE: Sweden to Make Peace With Forced Sterilization Victims Through Indemnities

    Among other things, the film features overtly racist quotes about 'negroes' and 'Aryan pride' by prominent Social Democrat writer Bengt Lidforss, who advised against 'racial degeneration due to blending with low-grade breeds' and party newspaper Tiden from an era it was edited by future Social Democrat Prime Minister Hjalmar Branting, both iconic figures in Sweden.

    The Social Democrats have acknowledged that the activities of the State Institute for Racial Biology, which was established in 1922 and existed until 1958, are problematic from a present-day viewpoint. The party has also admitted that anti-Semitism and the notion of racial supremacy were popular in Sweden throughout the 1930s. Nevertheless, Social Democrats party secretary Lena Rådström Baastad claimed that the fact that the accusations come from the Sweden Democrats are "absurd," national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The documentary elicited polarizing reactions among politicians, scientists and ordinary Swedes alike. Jens Ljunggren, a professor of history at Stockholm University, dismissed the film as "insidious propaganda," while eight other researchers wrote that it "lacked a scientific basis." By contrast, theology doctor and researcher of ethics Ann Heberlein called the critical reactions "astonishing," stressing that the forced sterilization and racial classification of people cannot be denied. She also recounted the story of her own aunt, who was forcibly sterilized in 1962.

    READ MORE: Sweden's 90-Year-Old First Female Party Leader Sentenced for 'Hitler Salute'

    Researcher Jimmy Vulovic, a literary scholar with focus on propaganda research at Lund University, ventured that the documentary may become a tough weapon to dodge ahead of the upcoming general election.

    "I believe many Social Democratic voters will be surprised by the existence of this kind of racial biological ideas that many Social Democrats propagated, as did an overwhelming majority in other groups," Vulovic told the newspaper Samtiden.

    The movie "One People, One Party" has been produced by the newspaper Samtiden, which is owned by the Sweden Democrats and was funded with the party's support. So far, it has attracted close to 500,000 views on YouTube.

    Related:

    Swedish Minority Wants Country's Racist Dark Hours Brought to Light
    Swedes Rethink Ikea as Its Late Founder's Nazi Past, Tax-Dodging Pop Up
    Sweden to Make Peace With Forced Sterilization Victims Through Indemnities
    Swedish Farmers Slammed as 'Racist' for Flag Image in Support of Football Squad
    Ex-Trump Strategist Bannon Praises Swedish Party as 'Lesson for the Whole World'
    Confusion as Sweden's Largest Right-Wing Party Endorses LGBT Adoption, Migration
    Sweden's 90-Year-Old First Female Party Leader Sentenced for 'Hitler Salute'
    Tags:
    racism, racial bias, eugenics, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, Social Democrats (Sweden), Sweden Democrats party, Stefan Löfven, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse