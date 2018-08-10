Nord Stream 2 AG Submitted Application for Pipeline's New Route in Denmark

Earlier, OMV Executive Board member Manfred Leitner has announced a plan stipulating a different route for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would bypass Denmark.

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project has applied for an alternative pipeline route in Denmark, according to materials on the website of Nord Stream 2.

"Today Nord Stream 2 AG has handed in an application and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report to the Danish Energy Agency for a route passing through the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to the north-west of Bornholm. This is an alternative route that does not pass through Danish territorial waters," the company's statement read.

READ MORE: Majority of Germans Back Nord Stream 2, Distrust US Criticism of Project — Poll

The company stressed, however, that it was not withdrawing from the ongoing procedure for the preferred route as applied for in April 2017.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev New US Proposal to Sanction Nord Stream 2 'Absurd' - Russian Energy Minister

In late November 2017, Copenhagen made special amendments to Denmark's legislation, which allows it to reject the construction of pipelines in Danish territorial waters for security reasons pertaining to Denmark, the EU and NATO.

The Nord Stream 2 is facing fierce opposition from the United States, which has ambitious plans to export its own LNG to Europe. Washington has repeatedly warned European countries not to take part in the project, threatening to impose sanctions on European energy companies involved in it. According to Washington, Nord Stream 2 violates the energy security of the EU and also undermines the interests of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly urged its European partners not to perceive the Nord Stream pipeline as an instrument of influence.

Nord Stream 2, a joint project of Russia's Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.