Register
17:05 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman lifting her arms

    Free Penis Enlargement Therapy, Moped Mugging Crash Course Offered to Londoners

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    A white knuckle adventure in a real life time machine – among other prospects - is now on the menu for the residents and visitors of the British capital.

    A number of posters have recently appeared in London referring to the surge of moped crime in the city and mocking the owners of big and luxury cars, as well as their poor manners.

    The idea belongs to street artist and illustrator from Birmingham, known as Foka Wolf.

    "Learn how to be a moped mugger today," Foka Wolf said in his Instagram post to the apparent approval by his followers, who called the artist work "brilliant" and "awesome."

    The poster advertises a week-long course that will teach you "how to spot people in phone trances," "how to spot a fake Rolex" and "how to live with yourself."

    Crimes committed by people riding mopeds on London's streets have shot up in 2017 compared to the last three years, fueled by police cuts, gang violence and a surge in value of smartphones.

    READ MORE: Met Police Deploy New Tactics to Fight Surge in London Moped Crime

    Last year, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said there was considerable "outrage" in communities, and the police were doing everything in their power to tackle moped-enabled crime.

    Another poster by the Birmingham artist mocks drivers of big or luxury vehicles on London streets.

    "Do you drive a 4x4, Jeep or Range Rover in the city?" Foka Wolf's poster asks. It then suggests that owners of these cars "could be entitled to FREE penis enlargement therapy on the NHS [National Health Service]."

    Oh hey London… 🌆🌇🌃 #advertising #london #rangerover #jeep #4x4 #landrover

    A post shared by FOKA WOLF (@fokawolf) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

    Air pollution in London has long been a significant concern for the authorities that attempt to cut down the number of cars in London streets. In 2017, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a £10 toxicity 'T-Charge' aimed at older, more polluting vehicles on London roads."

    Traffic queues on a main route into London by the towers of London's financial district Canary Wharf (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Traffic queues on a main route into London by the towers of London's financial district Canary Wharf (File)

    A user reacted to Foka Wolf's work and responded on Instagram:

    "Could you please post one of these on my street? The yuppies need a wakeup call.."

    A different poster suggests that a members only "high performance luxary car club" offers the opportunity for its affiliates to "oil each others' bodies" and "pump petrol in each other tanks."

    Finally, the most recent poster takes a shot against one of London's main tourist attractions — the London Eye.

    The artist describes it as the "world's slowest ferris wheel," which offers the view of "smog" and "things that are really small and far away." He also mocks the $95 price for the ride.

    Commentators reacted to Foka Wolf's Instagram post, suggesting it would technically be cheaper "to sit on this, instead of trying to rent a flat in London" and calling the London Eye ride "cheapest accommodation full stop in London."

    Accommodation prices are among the highest in the country. Figures published in December 2016 showed that rents in London had reached US$900 a month, a 3.9 percent increase on the previous year.

    Related:

    Met Police Deploy New Tactics to Fight Surge in London Moped Crime
    UK Police Using Chemical Spray to 'Tag' Moped Criminals in London
    London Fury Road: Mad Max-Like 'Outlaws' Hit City in Wheeled Fireworks Rampage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok