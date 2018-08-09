Register
14:00 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The minaret of a mosque (File)

    Minaret Calls 'Unnecessary', Mobile Apps 'Good Enough' for Some Swedish Muslims

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A number of Swedish Muslims have added an unexpected twist to the fiery debate around minaret calls, which has been smoldering for the past months, by claiming that modern technology has rendered loud prayer calls redundant.

    While two Swedish mosques (located in Växjö and Karlskrona respectively) were granted permission to summon worshippers with prayer calls at rock concert volumes of 110Db, triggering a hot discussion about the future environment of Swedish cities, other mosques are not interested in pursuing such permissions, Swedish Radio reported.

    Mohammad el-Alti, a press officer for Gothenburg Mosque, representing Sunni Islam, argued that today's technical solutions, such as mobile apps, are much more effective in reminding the flock about prayer times than traditional prayer calls at high volumes.

    "In fact, we do have prayer calls, but they happen inside the mosque's walls. After all, all worshippers have smartphones with apps that show prayer times. And that's enough for most," el-Alti said.

    READ MORE: Giant Mosque Slated for Construction in Sweden‘s 'Little Mogadishu'

    According to him, in a large city like Gothenburg, there is no need for loud prayer calls, because the majority of locals aren't Muslim and may see the prayers as disturbing.

    "The majority in the mosque's surroundings aren't Muslims. Therefore, it is very important for us not to disturb them and get their approval," he said.

    Nor does the Imam Ali Mosque, located in Järfälla outside of Stockholm and representing Shia Islam, intend to apply for permit for loud prayer calls.

    "There are a lot of applications that can be downloaded from different countries, so technologically there is no problem," mosque representative Akil Zahiri said. "It's up to each association to decide on whether they need prayer calls or not, but I haven't encountered any assembly within our umbrella organization that has applied for permissions to carry out prayer calls outside its premises."

    READ MORE: Swedish City Allows 110 DB Muslim Prayer Calls, Rejects Church Clock Ringing

    The permission to grant two mosques the right to prayer calls has polarized Swedish society. While hailed as the epitome of tolerance by local politicians and even as a "wise and thought-out decision" by the Bishop of Växjö, it also sparked criticism, with former imam Tomas Samuel venturing it "proclaimed Islam over a city."

    Earlier this summer, a poll revealed that over 60 percent of Swedes were against prayer calls, with opposition peaking at 96 percent among right-wing Sweden Democrats voters.

    Sweden's first minaret call or adhan was held on April 26, 2013 in the Stockholm district of Fittja.

    Related:

    Most Swedes Against Islamic Prayer Calls With Few Parties in Favor of Ban
    Salafist Scare in Sweden as Report Points to Avalanche Growth of Radical Islam
    Swedish Broadcaster Deletes Piece on Muslim Anti-Semitism After Threats
    'Islamist Mouthpiece': Report Reveals Muslim Brotherhood Influence in Sweden
    Giant Mosque Slated for Construction in Sweden‘s 'Little Mogadishu'
    Planned Mosque on Historic Battlefield Invokes Debate on Sweden's 'Rootlessness'
    Swedish City Allows 110 DB Muslim Prayer Calls, Rejects Church Clock Ringing
    Tags:
    prayer calls, minarets, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse