Daesh Planned Assaults in Europe After Paris, Brussels Attacks - Reports

According to the RTL, the investigation by European intelligence services revealed that the Daesh group had been planning attacks on the territory from Portugal to the Western Balkans.
The investigation reportedly suspects three other Belgian citizens of planning terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels. One of them, Shakir Sh., 30, a Brussels resident, was interrogated by police but released. The second suspect, 39-year-old Mohamed Salakheddin L., a resident of Molenbeek community, is wanted.
The third suspect, Sami Jidu, 29, was killed while fighting alongside militants in Syria, according to the broadcaster.
On March 22, 2016, two explosions hit the Brussels airport, with a third detonating inside a train carriage at the Maalbeek metro station half an hour later. A total of 32 people were killed, and over 300 more were injured. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
