Estonian Military Continues Search for Accidentally Fired Spanish Missile

TALLINN (Sputnik) - The Estonian military continues searching for a missile that was accidentally fired by a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon during NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission, spokesman for the Estonian Defense Forces Capt. Aivo Vahemets said on Wednesday.

"At least three Robinson helicopters of the Estonian Air Force are participating in the search operation. If it is necessary, policemen and rescuers are ready to join the search. However, it is necessary to determine the search area more accurately. It is too early to form a chain of logistics because we have too little information," Vahemets told the Postimees newspaper.

According to the spokesman, the military received several signals from residents of the Tartu region who heard something that sounded like an explosion. This information has been verified. Vahemets also suggested that the missile could have exploded in the air.

"Perhaps now we should not look for a whole missile but for its small fragments," Vahemets added.

Later Estonian military stated that they found a possible weapon impact point in the Endla Nature Reserve.

Estonian Air Force Acting Commander Col. Riivo Valge said that the Baltic country's air force, Spanish authorities and NATO had launched an investigation into the case.

On Tuesday, a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon 2000 jet accidentally fired an air-to-air missile during its training flight over southern Estonia, the Baltic state’s military said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the defense forces said that the AIM-120 AMRAAM missile had been equipped with a self-destruction mechanism and did not rule out the missile hitting the ground.