Register
17:20 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Kurdish brothers Hariam and Ayman Barzan

    Sister of Detained Kurdish Brothers Calls on UK Government to Pressure Turkey

    © Photo: PETITION to free Barzan brothers
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 60

    Last month, Turkey detained two Brits of Kurdish origin for posting content on social media expressing support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia that has been active in Syria's multi-year conflict, primarily battling Daesh* terrorists.

    The sister of the Kurdish brothers told Sputnik reporter Suliman Mulhem that the family wants the British government to pressure Ankara to facilitate their immediate release, insisting they are being illegally detained by Turkish authorities.

    “Both of them [Ayman and Hariam Barzan] didn’t commit any crime and should immediately be released. As Turkey is wrongfully holding them, we urge [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May to help free them, as they are both British citizens,” the brothers’ sister, who doesn’t want to be named, told Sputnik on Wednesday. 


    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers

    A petition directed at the UK government was recently launched as campaigners look to mount pressure on Turkey.

    The petition explained that the brothers were questioned by security forces upon their arrival in Turkey and were subsequently detained for allegedly being involved in the dissemination of “terrorist propaganda.” 

    Specifically, the brothers were arrested for posting a picture of them holding a YPG flag some four years ago.

    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag
    © AFP 2018 / BULENT KILIC
    Dozens Suspected of Links to Kurdistan Workers' Party Arrested in Turkey - Reports
    Turkey considers the YPG militia to be the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), though the YPG has downplayed its ties to the group and has not been designated a terrorist organization by most of the international community. 

    Both Ayman and Hariam are still awaiting trial, so their detention by Turkish authorities can’t be challenged until at least September, unless the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) intervenes. 

    Their sister told Sputnik that this is likely to jeopardize their studies as they won’t be back in the UK for the start of the academic year.

    “We need them to get released before university starts, because they were being wrongfully arrested, and this is going to affect their studies and future if they don’t come out as soon as possible.” 

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    READ MORE: FSA Commander: US, Turkey in Talks Over Turkish Military Operation in Manbij

    Tags:
    Arrest, terrorism, petition, Operation Olive Branch, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkish government, Hariam Barzan, Ayman Barzan, Turkey, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse