Register
07:54 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo taken on July 16, 2013 shows a sign reading video surveillance fixed to a lamp post in front of radomes of the former monitoring base of the US intelligence organization National Security Agency (NSA) in Bad Aibling, southern Germany

    Berlin Wants to Cut Non-EU Investors Participation in Security Sectors - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is considering making it more difficult for investors from outside the European Union to purchase shares in German companies that are operating with security-related technologies, local media reported on Tuesday citing German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier.

    According to the newspaper Welt, the amount of foreign investments into the sensitive sectors has considerably increased and the government is planning to check how these activities could impact Germany's national security.

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses media representatives as she arrives ahead of a summit at EU headquarters in Brussels on June 24, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Aris Oikonomou
    UK, Germany to Continue Cooperation in Security After Brexit - Merkel
    The minister said that the government wanted to be more vigilant toward the companies related to the defense industry and working with security-related technologies and critical infrastructure, the newspaper added.

    In particular, Berlin wants to lower the threshold of shares which, if purchased, allows foreign investors to control the companies' business participation and mergers, and to have the power to block the deal of necessary. At the moment, the threshold is set at 25 percent with the government intending to lower it to 15 percent.

    Altmaier added that Germany still wanted foreign companies to invest into the country but the government's concern with the effects such deals might have on the national security, was part of the social economy.

    Galileo satellite system
    ESA/J.Huart
    Germany Pushing to Cut UK Out of Joint Security System After Brexit – Reports
    The proposal is currently being coordinated with other ministries while the law might come into force later this year, according to the news outlet.

    The newspaper added that the initiative might have been prompted by the investments from China. According to media reports, the German government have already secretly interfered twice with the mergers between Chinese and German companies, preventing the Chinese side from purchasing shares.

    Related:

    German Security at Risk When Army Takes Part in 'Wars for Oil' - MP
    Security 'Erosion': Germany to Ease Migration for Potential Terrorists - AfD
    Thousands Rally Against Munich Security Conference in Germany (VIDEO)
    German Security Report: US Poses More Danger Than Russia
    Tags:
    investment, security, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse