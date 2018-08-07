Register
15:31 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Online shopping

    'Buy, Buy or Bye Bye Money?' How UK Police Aim to Kill Off Online Fraud (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    "It can always be tempting to pay a bargain price for items such as mobile phones or cars, but, you may end up paying money for a product that does not even exist," the UK police have warned amid the launch of anti-fraud campaign.

    Online shopping fraud is costing Londoners more than £8 million a year, which prompted the Met Police to run a campaign educating shoppers about some of the warning signs of online scammers and the messages.

    A series of digital banner advertisements will appear on various websites, including big major online auction sites, as part of the police campaign. They will advise shoppers to consider fraud risks as they may be asked to make bank transfers outside of the safeguards of the official websites.

    • Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    • Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    • Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud
      © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    1 / 3
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Campaign to tackle online shopping fraud

    According to figures, revealed by the police, the total loss to victims in London from online shopping fraud was £8.3 million in the last financial year. Twenty-three percent of online fraud reports in London cited cases of mobile phones offered for sale, as revealed by 2017 figures.

    "The purpose of this campaign is to educate online buyers about how to safely use the internet to shop. The most important piece of advice is not to be pressured into making a quick bank transfer for a special deal. It can always be tempting to pay a bargain price for items such as mobile phones or cars, but, you may end up paying money for a product that does not even exist," Detective Chief Inspector Gary Miles, of the Met's Operation Fraud and Linked Crime Online (Falcon), said in a statement.

    Latest figures by National Fraud Intelligence Bureau reveal that men account for 61% of online fraud victims, with those aged between 31 and 40 most likely to get conned by fraudsters. 

    The anti-fraud campaign will run until the end of September and will be subject to review before its second phase expected to last till Christmas.

    Related:

    'Greedy and Manipulative' CEO of UK Insurance Firm Jailed for Defrauding Germans
    Britain's Notorious 'MI6 Fraudster' Caught in Switzerland
    Data Breach: Millions of UK Customers' Private Info Stolen by Hackers
    Tags:
    Online Shopping, shopping, fraud, Metropolitan Police, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse