OPCW Accepted UK Request to Confirm Identity of Nerve Agent in Amesbury Incident

"The UK has invited independent technical experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog to travel to the UK to collect further samples. The experts, from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), will return to the UK to continue their work to independently confirm the identity of the nerve agent, which resulted in the death of one British national in Amesbury, and left another seriously ill," the UK authorities said in a statement.
OPCW accepted the invitation, and its experts would collect more samples which would be analyzed at the OPCW-designated international laboratories.
"In response to the [UK] request, the OPCW will deploy a technical assistance team for a follow-up visit and to collect additional samples. Samples will be sent to two OPCW designated laboratories. Once the results of the analysis are received, the report will be submitted to the United Kingdom," the organization's statement read.
On March 4, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.
