Frankfurt Airport Evacuated Over Breach of Security Area - Police (PHOTOS)

German media reports have suggested that a person, who managed to skip security checks, is the reason behind the evacuation.

German federal police spokeswoman Julia Thiel reported that the evacuation of Terminal 1 in the Frankfurt Airport had been initiated after an unauthorized person got past the security area. German Bild earlier reported, citing spokesperson, that the perpetrator "disappeared."

"There were indications that at least one person entered the security area in area A without authorization, and so we have to clear the security area," a spokeswoman said.

The airport's official Twitter account said that Concourses A and Z are being evacuated in the Terminal 1 "due to police action." The tweet also warned that flight disruptions are to be expected.

Due to a police action, the German Federal Police is currently evacuating Piers A and Z at Frankfurt Airport’s T1. As a result of this measure, flight disruptions can be expected. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight. pic.twitter.com/sRDEUOeysd — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) August 7, 2018

Breaking: Frankfurt’s international Airport’s terminal 1 was placed on lockdown following a security breach. Adult and child managed to skip security checks according to @BILD #FRA pic.twitter.com/DZYvI1vJ6a — Maximilian Kiewel (@mkiewel) August 7, 2018

Evacuazione del Terminal1 dell’aeroporto di Francoforte. Tutto si svolge in sicurezza, ordine e senza panico. #Frankfurt #flughafen pic.twitter.com/g3WvAk9AQc — Sandro Sabatini (@Sabatini) August 7, 2018