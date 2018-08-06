Moscow Imposes Travel Ban on Head of Greece Foreign Ministry's Bureau - Source

A government source, reported that the Greek Foreign Ministry is preparing an official statement on Russia's retaliatory measures to the expulsion of its diplomats, noting that it is unknown so far, whether it would be published.
Also a diplomatic source reported that a representative of Russian Embassy in Greece had been summoned to Greek Foreign Ministry in relation with the matter.
Previously, Athens decided to expel two Russian diplomats and impose travel ban on two more over alleged illegal actions that threatened the country's national security.
Moscow refuted all allegations and vowed to give a mirror response to Greece's move. Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Russia to present him with a note informing of the retaliatory measures.
