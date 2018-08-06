Register
21:21 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, in this July 25, 2005 file photo

    Germany to Protect Its Companies’ Exports, Investments in Iran From US Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and announced that it would be re-imposing the "harshest sanctions" on Tehran and any entity working with it, even if it means subjecting European companies to sanctions.

    Germany has reassured its businesses that the country will continue providing them with export and investment guarantees when working in Iran, despite Washington's sanctions, the Ministry of Economics said in a statement on August 6, 2018. The ministry also added that it will continue to discuss the possibilities of exemptions from sanctions with the US.

    "Export guarantees and investment guarantees from the Federal Ministry of Economics are still available to companies," the statement said.

    Earlier in the day, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of the UK, France and Germany said in a joint statement that beginning August 7, the updated EU Blocking Statute will come into effect in order to protect EU companies conducting business in Iran from extra-territorial US sanctions.

    The statute will forbid such companies from complying with US demands, nullify any foreign court rulings against the firms and give them an opportunity to recover from penalties imposed on them.

    READ MORE: EU to Block US Anti-Iran Sanctions Starting August 7 to Defend Business

    In the joint statement, the heads of the foreign ministries of the UK, France and Germany, as well as the EU high representative for foreign affairs, also expressed their regret at the US decision to impose sanctions against Tehran and confirmed their adherence to the Iran nuclear deal.

    Their statement came soon after the US Treasury Department announced that as of August 6, it will sanction any entity involved in buying or selling Iran's national currency, sovereign debt, gold, precious metals, aluminum, steel, coal, automobiles and certain types of software. The re-imposed US sanctions will affect any company doing business with Tehran, putting European firms at risk, as they have heavily invested in the country. For example, it jeopardizes Iran's deal to purchase planes from the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR, as well as Airbus.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Vows to 'Enforce' US Sanctions Against Iran — Reports

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the US was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement reached in 2015 between Iran, the United States, Russia, France, China, the UK, Germany and the EU. The deal was designed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, lifting economic sanctions against the country in return. 

    Trump has consistently been a harsh opponent of the Iran deal, calling it "defective at its core." He demanded to "fix" it, threatening to withdraw the US from the deal and to re-impose economic sanctions. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, heads of two of the EU's leading countries, attempted to convince Trump to stick with the deal, but these efforts ultimately failed.

    Related:

    Bolton: Iran Should "Come to the Table" If Wants to Avoid US Sanctions
    'Main Beneficiary of US Sanctions on Iran Will Be China' – Political Commentator
    EU to Block US Anti-Iran Sanctions Starting August 7 to Defend Business
    Iran to Ease Currency Exchange Regulations Ahead of US Sanctions
    Pompeo Vows to 'Enforce' US Sanctions Against Iran - Reports
    Iran Gets Foreign Aircraft a Day Ahead of Restoration of US Sanctions
    Tags:
    counter-sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, sanctions, Germany, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse