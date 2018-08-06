UK Foreign Office: No Plans to Ask Russia to Extradite Salisbury Suspects

"This is just more speculation. The police investigation is ongoing and anything on the record will need to come from the Police," the spokesperson said.
The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom, in its turn, also told Sputnik that it had received no such official requests.
"The embassy received no such official requests. Moreover, we have to say once again that there has been at least a hundred of such leaks with reference to unnamed sources since the Salisbury incident. We have no trust in false media reports," the embassy said.
The Guardian newspaper reported earlier in the day that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had compiled an extradition request in a Salisbury case and was ready to file it.
Moscow has refuted the allegations as groundless.
