UK Plans to Ask Russia to Extradite Salisbury Poisoning Suspects - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is poised to request extradition of the Salisbury poisoning suspects from Russia, The Guardian newspaper reported citing governmental and security sources Monday.

The newspaper reported that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has completed the process of compiling the extradition request for two suspects and was ready to file it.

"The CPS has been asked to prepare extradition requests and we understand they are ready to go. This is Litvinenko all over again. It’s almost a rerun of the situation. The police have managed to identify the people coming over and going back again," the governmental source told the paper.

On March 4, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.