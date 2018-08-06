Huge Explosion Reported at Bologna Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, Italian users started to share photos and videos of the black fumes on the social media, claiming that an explosion occurred at the airport of Bologna.

Flame and fume in the sky near the Bologna airport frightened Italians on Monday. According to the police, the panic was caused by a traffic accident on a nearby highway.

A large truck, which carried cars, caught fire, igniting other vehicles and triggering the explosion, which significantly damaged the highway. No information on possible casualties has been reported yet.

The highway was blocked by the damaged cars, which prevented emergency services from putting the fire out.