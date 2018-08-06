Huge Explosion Reported at Bologna Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Flame and fume in the sky near the Bologna airport frightened Italians on Monday. According to the police, the panic was caused by a traffic accident on a nearby highway.
A large truck, which carried cars, caught fire, igniting other vehicles and triggering the explosion, which significantly damaged the highway. No information on possible casualties has been reported yet.
Cosa sta succedendo? Esplosione in corso a #bologna pic.twitter.com/nDEjgRt8bk— Biagio Tozzi (@biagiotozzi) 6 августа 2018 г.
Esplosione di un’autocisterna in tangenziale a Bologna all’altezza di Borgo Panigale. Traffico Bloccato.@Twiperbole @VAIstradeanas @RegioneER pic.twitter.com/x0jtugKRGx— GiornaleProCiv (@giornaleprociv) 6 августа 2018 г.
The highway was blocked by the damaged cars, which prevented emergency services from putting the fire out.
Forte #esplosione vicino #Bologna Chi ha notizie? Visto dalla #tangenzialebologna pic.twitter.com/j6mjyOW4Nb— amedeo (@amemacula) 6 августа 2018 г.
