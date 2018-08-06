Register
09:42 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wedding

    Alarm Bells Over Polygamy Becoming 'Common Practice' Among Denmark's Muslims

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    According to the human rights organization Fakti working with refugee and immigrant women, about a third of women who have received counseling admitted to living in a relationship where the husband has several wives.

    Despite being illegal, polygamy is reportedly practiced by an unknown number of Muslims in Denmark, who sidestep the ban by entering Islamic marriage, which is not necessarily registered with the Danish authorities, the daily newspaper Berlingske reported.

    "Polygamy is forbidden in Denmark, but it is being practiced nonetheless," Fakti head Lise-Lotte Duch said.

    Social Advisor Ina Jensen estimated that up to 30 percent of the women counseled by Fakti admitted to being part of a polygamist relationship.

    "Women say it's quite a common practice. Women believe it is the man's right according to Islam. But the subject is a taboo, because the women feel shame when the husband takes another wife," Ina Jensen explained. According to the women themselves, a man must take a second wife when the first one is unable to perform her duties in full.

    READ MORE: Syrian Migrant With 3 Wives, 16 Kids Handed 3 Chic Homes at Swedish Resort

    Anita Johnson, who runs the guidance portal Ethnic Youth, said many Muslim women living in Denmark report that their significant others go to their respective home countries on a regular basis and are suspected of having another family there.

    According to Anika Liversage, senior researcher in integration and gender equality at the Danish Center for Social Science Research (VIVE), polygamy is generally not frowned upon by women and typically happens under the radar. According to her, it is also not uncommon for men to exercise their marital rights with their former spouses that they refuse to divorce.

    Liversage argued that the problem is that Islamic marriages aren't necessarily covered by Danish law, which makes it difficult to apply polygamy laws.

    "It's difficult to legislate on something that has no legal validity. People can simply go out into the woods and get married according to the law of Odin and Thor," Liversage said.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy

    According to Mohammad Khani, imam and teacher at the Imam Ali Mosque in Copenhagen, one of Denmark's largest,; the wedding ceremony doesn't legally require an imam and can be performed by the people themselves.

    "We do not hide the fact that it is allowed to have up to four wives in Islam, but we also mention that you cannot be registered with more than one woman according to Danish legislation," Khani said.

    Islam is Denmark's largest minority religion. According to a 2018 estimate, over 300,000 or 5.3 percent of the Danish population are Muslim. The figure has been rising over the past several decades.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy

    Related:

    Radicalization & Polygamy: Report Warns of 'Parallel Society' in Swedish Town
    Swedish Taxmen Call for Action Against Hundreds of 'Imported' Polygamists
    Syrian Migrant With 3 Wives, 16 Kids Handed 3 Chic Homes at Swedish Resort
    New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy
    Swedish Feminist Defends Polygamy, Attacks Nuclear Family
    Tags:
    polygamy, Islam, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse